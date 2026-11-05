Khajuria's 190 powers J&K to crucial Ranji points

In the Ranji Trophy Group A, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir secured vital three points each by taking first-innings leads in their drawn matches against Baroda and Puducherry, respectively, impacting the group standings.

IMAGE: Shubham Khajuria celebrates his 190-run knock for Jammu & Kashmir against Puducherry. Photograph: Shubham Khajuria/Instagram

Key Points Uttar Pradesh secured three points against Baroda in their Ranji Trophy Group A match, taking a 137-run first-innings lead powered by centuries from Adarsh Singh (162) and Madhav Kaushik (137).

Baroda successfully drew the match, with skipper Atit Sheth (40 not out) and Mahesh Pithiya batting out the final day to deny UP a full victory.

Jammu & Kashmir also earned three points in their Ranji Trophy Group A encounter against Puducherry, securing a first-innings lead of 170 runs.

Shubham Khajuria's career-best 190 and Qamran Iqbal's 160 were instrumental in J&K's strong first-innings total.

These drawn matches significantly impact the Ranji Trophy Group A standings, with UP moving to second place and J&K also gaining crucial points.

Uttar Pradesh took three points on the basis of a first-innings lead while Baroda settled for one point after their Ranji Trophy Group A match ended in a draw in Kanpur on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Secures Lead Against Baroda

Resuming on 455 for eight, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 492 to take a 137-run first-innings lead over Baroda's 355.

Baroda, in their second innings, reached 169 for six in 76 overs, with skipper Atit Sheth (40 not out off 62 balls) and Mahesh Pithiya (14 not out) batting out the final day.

The visitors had slumped to 115 for six before Sheth and Pithiya stitched together an unbeaten 54-run stand to deny UP further breakthroughs.

Earlier, Adarsh Singh's 162 and Madhav Kaushik's 137 had powered UP's first-innings total. Adarsh was named Player of the Match.

The three points lifted UP to second place in Group A with 19 points, one ahead of Baroda (18) and seven behind leaders Vidarbha, who beat Madhya Pradesh by an innings and 20 runs inside three days on Wednesday.

Brief Scores

Baroda 355 and 169/6; 76 overs (Atit Sheth 40 not out, Mahesh Pithiya 14 not out). Uttar Pradesh 492; 137.3 overs (Adarsh Singh 162, Madhav Kaushik 137; Mahesh Pithiya 6/116, Bhargav Bhatt 3/153). Points: UP 3, Baroda 1.

Jammu & Kashmir Also Gains Points In Draw

Jammu & Kashmir secured three points on the basis of their first-innings lead after their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Puducherry ended in a draw in Sringar.

Resuming their second innings, Puducherry reached 269 for six in 65 overs, with Aman Khan unbeaten on 52 and Ankit Sharma scoring 62.

J&K had earlier declared their first innings at 555 for six in reply to Puducherry's 385, with Shubham Khajuria leading the charge with 190 off 330 balls.

Qamran Iqbal also scored a fine 160, while Kawalpreet Singh contributed 70.

Khajuria was named Player of the Match for his career-defining knock.

J&K collected three points, while Puducherry took one.

Brief Scores

Puducherry 385 and 269/6; 65 overs (Ankit Sharma 62, Aman Khan 52 not out). J&K 555/6 declared; 135 overs (Shubham Khajuria 190, Qamran Iqbal 160). Points: J&K 3, Puducherry 1.