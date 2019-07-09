Key players to watch out in India-New Zealand clash

Last updated on: July 09, 2019 08:20 IST

India and New Zealand would both look to enter the finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup as they take on each other in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday.

India have won the World Cup twice (1983 and 2011) whereas New Zealand are yet to lift the trophy. The Men in Blue finished the group stage at the top of the standings with 15 points from nine matches whereas New Zealand finished the round robin stage at the fourth position with 11 points from nine matches.

India would enter the semi-finals with winning momentum behind their back as they won their last two matches. On the other hand, the Kiwi side have lost their last two matches and they would look to change their fortunes around.

These two sides met each other in the warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup and in the match, the Kiwi side came out triumphant.

Here are the key players to look forward to:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Bumrah is the top ranked ODI bowler in the ICC charts. Photograph Courtesy: Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter

The 25-year-old speedster is considered to be a key player for India. Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity.

Apart from his wicket-taking skills, the number one ODI bowler is very economical in the death overs. Bumrah returned with figures of 4-55 against Bangladesh in the team's last match and he backed that performance with a three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka. The bowler has 15 wickets in the tournament so far.

Trent Boult

Boult had finished the 2015 edition as the tournament's joint highest wicket-taker with Mitchell Starc. He has become one of the most successful fast bowlers of New Zealand. Boult has picked up 15 wickets so far in the tournament. Apart from his fast bowling, he is also known for his sharp fielding skills. He denied West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite from finishing the game against Kiwis as he took a brilliant catch of Brathwaite on the boundary. In the same fixture, Boult picked up four West Indian wickets.

Rohit Sharma

The 32-year-old Indian batsman has been in great form in the World Cup so far as he has 647 runs from eight innings. He is the only batsman who has scored five centuries in the ongoing tournament and he broke Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara record for scoring the most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Sharma has been providing a steady start to the Indian innings and he has the ability to accelerate when required.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Williamson has been a guiding force for his team. He has scored 481 runs in eight innings so far. With each passing game, Williamson's performance has gotten better. He has scored two centuries in the tournament so far and has also provided his off-spin services to the team when in need. Under his leadership, the Kiwis have won five matches from nine fixtures. The team has lost three games and one match was washed out.