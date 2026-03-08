Pietersen eyes England coaching role to refine Test approach

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is keen to join the national coaching team to help refine their Test cricket strategy, particularly addressing concerns around the aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen and captain Axar Patel share a light moment at a practice session during Indian Premier League 2025, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium, Visakhapatnam. Photograph: ANI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen says he is interested in joining the team’s coaching set-up and would look to alter their approach to Test cricket.

England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia triggered a January review by the England and Wales Cricket Board, putting scrutiny on coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive “Bazball” tactics.

“I would absolutely look at it in the longest form of the game and try to help these guys understand that there is a way that you can play,” Pietersen, 45, told The Guardian.

“Tactically, you’ve got to understand the situation. I know I’ve got all the credentials. I know I do. I’ve worn every single T-shirt."

Pietersen's Critique of 'Bazball'

The former Ashes and T20 World Cup winner said England needed a more measured approach in Tests.

“In the shortest form of the game, sure, play without fear, go out there, be brave, be reckless, be careless, be whatever you want. In test match cricket, you cannot do that," he said.

"I hit back at the stumps for a long time in my career. I didn’t run down the wicket against Australia’s fastest bowlers and try and slog them for six first ball. I knew my limitations."

England, who were eliminated from the T20 World Cup last Thursday after a seven-wicket loss to India, next host New Zealand in a three-match Test series in June.