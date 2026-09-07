Kevin Pietersen Returns To England Set-Up As White-Ball Mentor

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is set to return to the national setup as a Specialist Mentor for the white-ball teams, aiming to leverage his vast experience to help England prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

IMAGE: The 46-year-old Kevin Pietersen has previously served as mentor of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kevin Pietersen has been appointed as a Specialist Mentor for England's white-ball teams, focusing on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

He will join Brendon McCullum's coaching setup for upcoming series against Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa.

Pietersen expressed immense pride in rejoining the England setup and working with the talented squad.

Head coach Brendon McCullum highlighted Pietersen's experience and unique understanding of high-level performance as invaluable.

Pietersen previously served as a mentor for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 and had a distinguished playing career for England.

Former captain Kevin Pietersen will join the England men's white-ball teams as a Specialist Mentor ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Pietersen will join Brendon McCullum's white-ball coaching setup for England's upcoming Vitality IT20 and Metro Bank ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month. Pietersen will also be involved in England's white-ball tours of Australia and South Africa this winter.

Pietersen's Role and Schedule

He will then rejoin the team for the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer before working with the squad during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. "I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment," Pietersen said. "We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” England Cricket quoted him as saying.

McCullum's Endorsement

England men’s white ball head coach Brendon McCullum said, “I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result." “I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together,” McCullum added.

Pietersen's Career Highlights

An explosive middle-order batter, Pietersen scored nearly 14,000 runs across all three formats for England, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2019 on home soil.

Pietersen played 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England, scoring more than 5,500 runs. He also scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches. The South African had served as Delhi Capitals' mentor in IPL 2025.

However, his England career ended controversially in 2014 in the aftermath of the 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia, amid reported tensions within the dressing room and between the batsman and team management.

Pietersen was the team's top scorer in the series and, despite remaining keen to play for England, was told he was no longer part of the plans, bringing an acrimonious end to his international career.

Pietersen's South African upbringing could prove particularly valuable as England prepare for next year's World Cup starting October 2027.