Kerr makes history as 1st Kiwi ICC women's cricketer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 28, 2025 12:04 IST

Melie Kerr

New Zealand all-rounder Melie Kerr made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Kiwi recipient of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, earning the title of ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for her exceptional performances in 2024.

The 24-year-old stood out among her peers, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to claim the top honour in women's cricket.

Kerr is not only the first New Zealander to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy but also the first Kiwi to be recognised as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in any category.

 

Throughout the year, Kerr demonstrated her prowess as a world-class all-rounder, excelling in every facet of the game. Her outstanding fielding repeatedly lifted New Zealand, while her skill as a leg-spinner established her as one of the most dangerous strike bowlers in the world. Kerr was often the White Ferns' go-to match-winner with the ball.

With the bat, she was a cornerstone of New Zealand's lineup, capable of playing expansive innings to capitalise on strong starts or anchoring the innings when the top order faltered.

First introduced in 2017, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has been awarded to just three players prior to Kerr -- Australia's Ellyse Perry, India's Smriti Mandhana, and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, each of whom has won the award twice.

