Home  » Cricket » Kerala to Honour Sanju Samson After T20 World Cup Heroics

Kerala to Honour Sanju Samson After T20 World Cup Heroics

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 09, 2026 11:46 IST

The Kerala government will host an official reception for cricketer Sanju Samson to celebrate his pivotal role in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory.

Sanju Samson hits out en route his 89 during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits out en route his 89 during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Kerala government to host official reception for Sanju Samson after India's T20 World Cup win.
  • Sanju Samson's crucial performances in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final were key to India's victory.
  • Minister V Sivankutty stated Samson brought immense pride to Keralites with his performance.
  • The reception will be organised in the capital city to honour Samson's contribution to India's triumph.

The Kerala government will accord an official reception to cricketer Sanju Samson, the architect of India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Player of the Tournament, state General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty said on Monday.

Samson, who hails from the coastal town of Vizhinjam here, has brought immense pride to Keralites with his outstanding performance in the tournament, the minister said in a statement.

 

The reception will be organised by the state government in the capital city to honour the cricketer for his contribution to India's triumph, the minister said.

However, he didn't mention the date of the reception.

India showcased a dazzling batting performance to humble New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final clash in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title on Sunday.

Samson's performances in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and final proved crucial in securing India's victory in the tournament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

