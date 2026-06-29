Roach Shines As West Indies Rout Sri Lanka In First Test

IMAGE: Kemar Roach celebrates after completing 300 wickets in Test cricket, on Day 4 of the opening match in Antigua on Sunday. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Key Points Kemar Roach is the fifth West Indian to go past 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Nine Sri Lankan batters were dismissed for single digit scores in the second innings as they were shot out for 101 in 31.2 overs.

West Indies registered their first victory in the current World Test Championship cycle.

Kemar Roach picked up four wickets as West Indies crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 217 runs in the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday.



Roach bagged 4/51 as Sri Lanka collapsed for 101 in 31.2 overs in their second innings in the post-lunch session on Day 4.



It was a memorable day for veteran pacer Roach as he went past the landmark of 300 wickets in Test cricket to help West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. He is the fifth West Indian after Courtney Walsh, Curtley Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall and Lance Gibbs to pick 300 wickets or more in Tests.



Dinesh Chandimal, who made 43, was the only Sri

Sri Lanka Collapse On Day 4

Lankan batter to offer some resistance as nine of their batters were dismissed for single digit scores.It was a dominating performance by West Indies as they post a hugged 626/9 declared in their first innings in reply to Sri Lanka's 310 to take a massive first lead innings of 318.Amir Jangoo struck his maiden double century (233), while captain Roston Chase made 194 as the duo shared a world record stand of 401 runs for the sixth wicket.

Jayden Seales struck early in the second innings, dismissing Pathum Nissanka (3) and Kasun Rajitha (4) while Roach got Nishan Madushaka leg before wicket for 2 as the visitors slipped to 19/3 in the sixth over.



Shamar Joseph then struck a double blow dismissing Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya da Silva in successive overs.

Da Silva, who made 120 in Sri Lanka's first innings, perished for a seven-ball duck when he was given out leg before wicket.



Chandimal was dismissed soon after the lunch break, caught in the slips off Roach, who also sent back Milan Rathanayake and Fernando for ducks.



Seales wrapped up the match in style when he cleaned up the injured Lahiru Kumara for nine.



West Indies registered their first victory in the current World Test Championship cycle to move off the bottom of the points table.