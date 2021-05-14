News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Keeper-batter Indrani Roy gets call-up for Eng tour

Keeper-batter Indrani Roy gets call-up for Eng tour

Source: PTI
May 14, 2021 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sneh Rana and Indrani were two stellar performers in the National One Day competition and thus got their call-ups.

IMAGE: Sneh Rana and Indrani Roy were two stellar performers in the National One Day competition and thus got their call-ups. Photograph: BCCI

Rookie wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy from Jharkhand was rewarded with a maiden Test and ODI call-up for India's tour of England next month but senior left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad missed out due to an injury.

The Neetu David-led selection panel made a course correction with teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and seasoned pacer Shikha Pandey making it to all three squads after their South Africa home series snubs.

 

Sneh Rana and Indrani were two stellar performers in the National One Day competition and thus got their call-ups.

The likes of Monica Patel, C Prathyusha have been dropped from the squad altogether.

As expected Mithali Raj will lead the team for the one-off Test and three ODIs while Harmanpreet Kaur will take over the reins during the three T20 Internationals.

Squads

Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

Source: PTI
