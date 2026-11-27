'He's got such power and is good all around the ground. Then I'd bowl some that went across him. I'd just keep mixing it up and hope he missed one or got an edge.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the world record for the fastest double century in List A cricket, hitting a blistering 204 from just 53 balls including a world record 28 sixes. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Chris Harris believes T20 cricket arrived too late in his career, feeling its dynamic nature would have suited his 'hyperactive' playing style.

He envisions adapting his 'dibbly-dobbly' bowling to modern batters by constantly mixing pace and length, acknowledging the fearless approach of contemporary players.

Harris expresses a strong desire to join the IPL as a fielding coach, an area he excelled in and feels he can still contribute to.

Despite a brief stint with Zimbabwe's U-19 team, Harris found full-time coaching wasn't for him, preferring a more varied involvement in cricket.

Chris Harris never seemed particularly intimidating to any batter at his peak.

But his "dibbly-dobbly, wobbly" deliveries, as they were known back then, frustrated them and they often discovered that hitting them out of the park wasn't quite as easy as it appeared.

Walking along the Riccarton Avenue towards the Hagley Oval with a leather bag on his shoulder, he could easily be mistaken for a regular office-goer. A polite request for an interview is made and the veteran of 250 ODIs and 23 Tests for New Zealand obliges instantly.

The medium pace bowling all-rounder is happy to answer even hypothetical questions, like whether he could bowl to a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in today's IPL era.

"Vaibhav being a left-hander, I'd literally try to bowl a bit more back of a length and take it away from him. I know he'd take me on, but if you're bowling on the kind of surfaces we used to play on, which would hold up, he'd try to hit those balls over mid-wicket and the leg side," Harris told PTI.

"He's got such power and is good all around the ground. Then I'd bowl some that went across him. I'd just keep mixing it up and hope he missed one or got an edge. But when those batters get in, sometimes there seems to be no way to stop them."

Adapting to Modern Cricket

The 57-year-old believes that modern-day bowlers have no choice but to constantly reinvent themselves, given the range of strokes and power that batters bring to the shorter formats.

"I think we played in an era when the wickets were a little slower and held up a bit. That suited our style. We could bowl in a good area, and it was difficult for the batters. They felt they could play a big shot, but they had to take risks.

"Now, when you watch batters play, they almost have no fear. They just take you on every ball. If I were playing in the modern era...you'd have to keep mixing it up, coming up with different variations, mixing your pace and length."

While Harris can only speculate about how his bowling would have adapted to the demands of contemporary T20 cricket, he has little doubt that the format itself arrived a little too late in his career.

"Yes, T20 probably came about 10 years too late for me. I love the T20 game. I got to play a little bit for Canterbury and, as you said, I played a little bit in Zimbabwe.

"I love the game because I'm, as you said, a bits-and-pieces player. I love to field, bowl and bat and do a little bit of everything. I think it really suited my nature because I'm pretty hyperactive. You certainly have to be hyperactive in that game," he reflected.

IPL Ambitions and Coaching

The former all-rounder, who represented his country for 14 years, still believes he has something to offer the modern game, particularly in the fielding department. An IPL assignment as a fielding specialist would have been right up his alley.

"I would have loved to have gone over to the IPL. If I could have gone over as a fielding coach, that would have been something I prided myself on during my playing days.

"I think I could certainly help in that area. There are a lot of sides around the world that I watch and feel I could help with some basic fielding drills, monitoring and helping young players. That's something I'm really passionate about. I still feel young enough to be able to help in a fielding capacity. Perhaps in the future, that would be something I'd love to do."

Coaching, however, has never become a full-time calling for Harris.

He had a stint with Zimbabwe's Under-19 team, spending a couple of years in the country. He also continued playing senior cricket in Christchurch until the age of 52.

"I did enjoy my time coaching. I spent a couple of years in Zimbabwe, which I absolutely loved. There were some great young players over there. I always wanted to be involved in cricket, but I don't think full-time coaching was the job for me."

Life Beyond the Boundary

His professional journey away from cricket has been as multi-dimensional as his playing career. Before settling into his current role, Harris spent four years as a medical representative, a job that occasionally took him into operating theatres alongside surgeons.

"I did that for four years and loved it. I used to bring in devices and human tissue from America and go into surgery. I did that for about four years and absolutely loved it."

His role involved supplying surgical devices, tissue and instrumentation, while familiarising himself with the procedures and equipment being used.

"As a medical representative, you're supplying the devices or the tissue, and generally the instrumentation as well. You don't really do anything; you're just there to assist the surgeon, to know how things work and what size screw or driver to use.

"I got to meet a lot of surgeons and absolutely loved my time in the medical industry for about four years."

Cricket, though, has never completely disappeared from his life. Harris does occasional radio commentary for Radio New Zealand and also works on television coverage of Super Rugby for Sky, particularly around Crusaders and Highlanders matches.

But his full-time occupation is now with ePay, a company dealing in gift cards and prepaid cards sold through supermarkets across New Zealand and Australia.

And as Christmas approaches, the former all-rounder has little difficulty explaining why his workload tends to shoot up.

"My full-time job now is with a company called ePay. We do all the gift cards and Prezzy cards, which are available in supermarkets. This time of the year is extremely busy because the Prezzy card is the perfect Christmas gift if you're not sure what to get someone," he says with a chuckle.

The man who once made life difficult for international batters with his unorthodox yet effective action now has a rather different challenge -- making sure last-minute Christmas shoppers have enough gift cards to choose from.