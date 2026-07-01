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Sreesanth's Ban Lifted By Kerala Cricket Association

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 01, 2026 14:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Kerala Cricket Association has officially lifted the three-year ban on former international cricketer S Sreesanth, following his unconditional apology for alleged defamatory remarks.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Sreesanth submitted an unconditional apology. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has lifted the three-year ban on former international cricketer S Sreesanth.
  • The ban was originally imposed last year due to alleged defamatory remarks made by Sreesanth against the KCA.
  • The decision to revoke the ban was made during a special general body meeting of the KCA.
  • Sreesanth submitted an unconditional apology, expressing regret for his previous remarks, which led to the ban being lifted.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Wednesday lifted the three-year ban it had imposed on former international cricketer S Sreesanth last year for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the organisation.

The KCA took the decision to lift the ban in its special general body meeting held during the day, a statement from the association said.

 

The decision was taken based on the unconditional apology submitted by the cricketer, expressing regret for his remarks against the KCA, the statement said.

The ban was imposed on Sreesanth prior to the last Kerala Cricket League (KCL) matches, it said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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