Kavya Maran, Anirudh to Wed! What We Know So Far

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander are reportedly preparing for a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, with invitations extended to top political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding reception is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, and Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay have been invited to the reception.

The Maran family, along with Anirudh's parents, personally extended invitations to the political leaders.

Reports of a wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11 have not been officially confirmed by the couple.

Anirudh had dismissed speculation about his relationship with Kavya in June 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander are reportedly set to tie the knot in November, with their wedding reception in Chennai expected to see some of the country’s biggest political names in attendance.

Political Leaders Invited To Grand Reception

Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to the reception, scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The Marans met PM Modi along with Anirudh’s parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, to personally invite him to the reception.

They also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, to extend the invitation. Anirudh was present during the meeting.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office was among the first to confirm the invitation publicly. In a post on X, the CMO said Kalanithi and Kavery Maran met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the couple’s wedding reception.

“The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21,” the post stated.

Wedding Details And Prior Speculation

While the reception date has been confirmed in the official post, reports claiming that the wedding ceremony will take place in Greece on November 11 have not been officially confirmed by the couple.

Rumours linking Kavya and Anirudh have been doing the rounds for several years. However, the composer had dismissed speculation about their relationship in June 2025.

Prominent Figures In Their Fields

Kavya, daughter of Kalanithi Maran, heads Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group. She has become a familiar face in the tournament, with her reactions from the stands often attracting attention during IPL matches.

Anirudh is among the most sought-after music composers in Indian cinema, having delivered several hit soundtracks.