Hodge's 140* Dominates as West Indies Eye Series Sweep

Kavem Hodge's magnificent unbeaten 140, complemented by strong performances from Kevin Wickham and Brandon King, has put West Indies in a dominant position against Bangladesh in the second Test, setting the stage for a potential series sweep.

IMAGE: Kavem Hodge celebrates his century against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Sylhet on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Kavem Hodge scored an unbeaten 140, anchoring West Indies' second innings.

Half-centuries from Kevin Wickham (78) and Brandon King (61) provided crucial support.

West Indies reached 345-3, extending their lead beyond 300 runs, setting a formidable target for Bangladesh.

Kevin Wickham made history by becoming the first West Indies batter in 48 years to score two half-centuries on Test debut.

West Indies are now poised for a series sweep, with Bangladesh facing a challenging final day.

Kavem Hodge struck 140 not out as West Indies took control of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday. Complemented by half-centuries from Kevin Wickham (78) and opener Brandon King (61), Hodge steered West Indies to 345-3, taking their lead beyond 300 runs to leave the hosts facing a daunting challenge heading into the final day. Having secured victory in the opening Test, the visitors are now within reach of a series sweep, with a full day remaining for Bangladesh to try and turn the contest around.

West Indies began the day 23 runs behind Bangladesh"s first-innings total but made an assured start to their second innings.

Openers Brandon King and Joshua Da Silva put together an 85-run partnership, taking on the Bangladesh bowlers and finding the boundary regularly. King was particularly fluent, striking 11 boundaries, including a six, in his 84-ball innings. Da Silva contributed 36 before Taijul Islam trapped him leg-before wicket.

Key Partnerships and Milestones

King was given a reprieve on 56 when Towhid Hridoy dropped him, but Bangladesh eventually found a way through as Mehidy Hasan Miraz had him caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto at slip for 61. The dismissal brought Kavem Hodge and Kevin Wickham together, and the pair went on to produce the defining partnership of the day. Hodge continued his positive approach, while Wickham showed composure and patience on his Test debut. The duo added 131 runs in the second session without being separated, negotiating the turn and variable bounce with confidence.

Wickham's Debut Record and Hodge's Century

Wickham also created a piece of history, becoming the first West Indies batter in 48 years to score two half-centuries on his Test debut. Hodge continued to dictate terms and brought up his third Test century. Their partnership put up 165 runs before Taijul dismissed Wickham for 78.

Amir Jangoo, who had scored a century in the first innings, joined Hodge at the crease as West Indies continued to build their advantage. The pair extended the lead beyond 300 before bad light brought an early end to the day"s play. Taijul was among Bangladesh"s more effective bowlers, but the hosts struggled to find regular breakthroughs as West Indies" batters made the most of their time at the crease.

Looking Ahead to Day 5

All eyes now turn to Day 5 in Sylhet, where West Indies will look to finish the job and Bangladesh will be aiming to produce a final-day fightback to keep themselves in contention for the Ultimate Test at The Oval in 2027.