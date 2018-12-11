rediff.com

Kaul helps India A complete 3-0 rout of New Zealand A

December 11, 2018 22:54 IST

Punjab teammates Anmolpreet Singh and Siddharth Kaul led India A to a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand after a 75-run victory in the third and final unofficial ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

With the series already in the bag, India A rested key players, including openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

Siddharth Kaul picked four wickets in the match on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Getting his maiden opportunity, Anmolpreet struck 71 off 80 balls at the top of the order to help India A post 275 for eight in 50 overs.  His opening partner Ishan Kishan made 39 while Ankit Bawne and Vijay Shankar scored 48 and 42 respectively.

Considering the previous two games were high-scoring affairs, the game was expected to go down to the wire.

 

However, New Zealand A never got going in the chase and folded for 200 in 44.2 overs. Kaul was India A's standout bowler, ending with figures of four wickets for 37 runs in seven overs.

The game also marked the end of the tour. In the unofficial Test series that preceded the ODIs, all three games were drawn.

 

