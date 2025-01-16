HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Karun's 752 run feast! Vidarbha enters Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Karun's 752 run feast! Vidarbha enters Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 23:56 IST

x

Hundreds by Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod found a perfect ally in in-form Karun Nair’s brutal fifty as Vidarbha outclassed Maharashtra by 69 runs to enter the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Vadodara on Thursday.

IMAGE: Karun Nair has smashed 752 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photograph: Mysore Warriors/Instagram

Vidarbha will face four-time champions Karnataka in the title clash here on Saturday.

Vidarbha posted a mammoth 380 for three, riding on Shorey’s 114 (120b, 14x4, 1x6), Rathod’s 116 (101b, 14x4, 1x6) and Karun’s breezy unbeaten 88 (44b, 9x4, 5x6) after they were asked to bat first.

 

At no point, Maharashtra were able to challenge Vidarbha and they were restricted to 311 for seven despite solid fifties by Arshin Kulkarni (90) and Ankit Bawne (50).

Nikhil Naik made a quick 49 (26b) to carry Maharashtra past the 300-run mark.

Earlier, openers Shorey and Rathod gave Vidarbha a wonderful start adding 224 runs in 34.4 overs, going through the gears effortlessly.

The stand was broken when left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachav castled Rathod and Shorey too walked back four overs later, giving a simple catch to Bawne off pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

But those quick dismissals did not offer any respite to Maharashtra, and if anything, they were sent on a harsher leather hunt by Karun and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma (51, 33b 3x4, 3x6).

The third-wicket pair added 93 runs in about 10 overs as Vidarbha stormed past the 300-run mark.

Jitesh was ousted soon after making his fifty but Karun was in no mood to relent.

He plundered pacer Rajneesh Gurbani for 24 runs in the final over through a sequence of 4, 6, 4, 4 and 6 that saw him leaping from 38-ball 64 to 44-ball 88 as, in total, Vidarbha made over 100 runs in the last seven overs.

Karun too swelled his tally in this tournament to 752 runs at an unreal average of 752 and his career List A average too rocketed to 41.34 from pre-tournament 31.74.

Once Jitesh made a stunning tumbling catch to dismiss Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) off Darshan Nalkande early in the innings, the fate of the chase was clear.

Pacers Nalkande and Nachiket Bhute took three wickets apiece for Vidarbha.

There were a couple of alliances a 62 between Rahul Tripathi and Kulkarni for the second wicket and a 94 between Kulkarni and Bawne for the fourth wicket but enough only to give a semblance of respectability to the Maharashtra total.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Iyer ton fires Mumbai to big win in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Iyer ton fires Mumbai to big win in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Vijay Hazare Trophy: All eyes on Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer
Vijay Hazare Trophy: All eyes on Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gaikwad powers Maharashtra to victory, Kishan shines
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gaikwad powers Maharashtra to victory, Kishan shines
Average 664: Karun Nair, the unstoppable century machine!
Average 664: Karun Nair, the unstoppable century machine!
Shami to be rested ahead of Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener
Shami to be rested ahead of Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Japanese Beauty Secrets

webstory image 2

5 Cleanest Countries In The World

webstory image 3

6 Nourishing Snacks To Pair With Chai

VIDEOS

Sara, Ibrahim visit father Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital0:57

Sara, Ibrahim visit father Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati...

J-K's Doda turns into winter wonderland after snowfall0:53

J-K's Doda turns into winter wonderland after snowfall

Prime Minister meets the President of Singapore0:43

Prime Minister meets the President of Singapore

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD