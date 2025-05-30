HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Karun, Sarfaraz steady India A after early wickets

Karun, Sarfaraz steady India A after early wickets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 30, 2025 18:36 IST

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan resisted the England Lions bowlers to take India A to 86/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the four-day Unofficial Test in Canterbury on Friday.

Karun (26 not out) and Sarfaraz (17 not out) looked extremely comfortable in the middle after the Lions pacers nicked off openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal early.

Skipper Easwaran (8) was the first to depart, falling leg before to left-arm

pacer Josh Hull.

However, Jaiswal (24 from 55 balls) will be hugely disappointed by his dismissal.

The left-hander was quite at ease against the English bowlers for a large part of his over an hour-long stay, but chose to play an expansive drive off pacer Eddie Jack, only to be caught behind by skipper James Rew.

 

However, Karun, who played some delightful drives through the cover, and Sarfaraz negated the Lions bowlers effectively during their unbroken 35-run alliance for the third wicket.

Brief scores: India A: 86/2 in 27 overs (Karun Nair 26 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 17 not out).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
