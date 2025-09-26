Karun Nair's Wife Slams BCCI's Selection Policy

'This is bigger than one individual. It is about accountability, and trust in a system that is supposed to value performance above all else.'

As the BCCI announced the squad for the two Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2, one talking point was the omission of batter Karun Nair, who made a comeback to the Indian Test team for the recent tour of England after a long wait of eight years.

Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket, the 31 year old has once again been overlooked. 'It cannot be just one innings that counts. Unfortunately, we cannot offer 15-20 chances to everyone,' Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar explained while justifying the decision.

Nair could tally only 205 runs in four Tests in England, scoring a solitary fifty, but the decision didn't go down well with his family.

His wife Sanaya Tankariwala Nair took to social media to vent her frustration, labelling Nair's omission as injustice to the batter and a 'complete contradiction of the system's stated purpose'.

'If a spot in the national side is not considered justified, then the expectation is that the player is given opportunities at the second highest level. That is exactly what is India A is meant for -- to give proven domestic performers the stage to push for national selection, and to give those who have had setbacks at the highest level a fair chance to fight their way back,' Sanaya posted on Instagram.

'To deny that chance altogether, in spite of such consistent performances, feels not just unfair but a complete contradiction of the system's stated purpose.'

'Domestic cricket and India A are meant to be proving grounds -- where runs and performances are rewarded, and where one can build their case for higher honours. If that pathway is not honoured, then we are left wondering what more is required and what the true criteria for selection really is.'

'This is bigger than one individual. It is about accountability, and trust in a system that is supposed to value performance above all else,' Sanaya wrote.

She also posted the top five run-getters in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy season, none of whom has made it even to the India A squad for the three match one-day series against Australia A or the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

'How and on what basis does a Ranji Trophy winner, and one of the top run-scorers in the country's domestic season not find a spot in the ROI team for the Irani Cup?', she asked.

Nair was the fifth highest run-getter in the last Ranji season, tallying 863 runs in 16 innings. The list is topped by his Vidarbha teammate Yash Rathod, who aggregated 960 runs in 18 innings.

Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair are the only Indians to score a triple Test century.