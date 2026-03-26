Karnataka Congress MLA accuses KSCA of selling IPL tickets on black market

IMAGE: Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2026 season-opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Congress MLA Shivashankarappa accused KSCA of selling IPL complimentary tickets illegally instead of distributing them among MLAs and ministers.

He claimed tickets worth Rs 5,000 are being sold for up to Rs 35,000 on the black market.

The allegations come just days before IPL 2026 kicks off in Bengaluru with RCB facing SRH.

Karnataka MLA Kashappanavar Vijayananda Shivashankarappa has accused the state cricket association of selling IPL 2026 complementary tickets meant to be issued to legislators and ministers on the black market.

The controversy comes ahead of the IPL 2026 season-opener on March 28 between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Lawmakers denied complimentary passes

Shivashankarappa, an MLA from the ruling Indian National Congress representing the Hungund Assembly constituency, said MLAs and ministers, who are usually given complimentary passes, have not received tickets this time.

Speaking to reporters, the legislator alleged that the association was benefiting from government support but failing to respect elected representatives.

He also claimed tickets priced around Rs 5,000 were being illegally sold for as much as Rs 35,000.

"There is an IPL match scheduled for March 28 in Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Cricket Association has not provided the complementary tickets to the MLAs, ministers, and their families. They are using all the facilities from the government, but are not respecting the elected representatives. Tickets are being sold on the black market. We are forced to buy a ticket costing around Rs 5000 for Rs 35,000," he alleged.

IPL 2026 set to begin in Bengaluru amid ticket row

The BCCI has recently announced that the first phase of IPL 2026 will be held from March 28 to April 12.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues during this phase, including four double-headers, with matches scheduled in the afternoon and evening.