Cricket icon Kapil Dev weighed in on the Mohammed Siraj exclusion controversy, asserting that team selection is solely the responsibility of the selectors, while also discussing T20 cricket's popularity and the need for better bat-ball balance.

IMAGE: India controversially dropped senior pacer Mohammed Siraj for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kapil Dev expressed personal admiration for Mohammed Siraj but emphasised that team selection decisions rest with the selectors, captain, and management.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain urged questioning the selectors regarding Siraj's exclusion, stating that his personal opinion on the matter is irrelevant.

Kapil Dev supported the increasing prominence of T20 cricket, acknowledging its appeal to the younger generation and its role in popularising the game.

During a summit session, Kapil Dev advocated for a better balance between bat and ball in cricket, suggesting a 60-40 split in favour of batsmen, rather than the current 85-90 per cent.

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on Friday backed pacer Mohammed Siraj amid the controversy surrounding his exclusion from the Indian squad, saying he personally liked the bowler but his opinion did not matter as team selection was the responsibility of the selectors, captain and team management.

Kapil Dev on Siraj's Exclusion

"I would say, to me, I like him. Your liking and disliking -- maybe other people say he doesn't deserve it. The selectors who have to pick, the captain has to pick, and the manager has to pick. Our liking and disliking should not matter. It's a matter of how the organisation (BCCI) is planning," Kapil told mediapersons on the sidelines of the 16th Global Summit on Business of Sports, organised by FICCI in New Delhi.

Asked to comment on the controversy surrounding Siraj's exclusion, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said those entrusted with the responsibility of selecting the team should be questioned.

"Ask the selectors. Ask the selectors -- I am nobody. Look, people like us should not comment. The group of people who have that responsibility should answer. I think they are doing a great job. We can't make everybody happy," he said.

Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Performance

Kapil also refrained from passing judgement on head coach Gautam Gambhir's performance, saying opinions could differ on his contribution.

"I think, again, that's your opinion; other people will say he's doing a great job. Let's not do that. You can't criticise a system; the system is built like that. And let's say Indian cricket is doing good -- that's more important," he said.

T20 Cricket's Growing Popularity

The former India captain also backed the growing popularity of T20 cricket, saying the format had caught the imagination of the younger generation and there was nothing wrong with its increasing prominence.

"I think there's a new generation. They will bounce back; others -- Test match, One Day -- will come back. At the moment, I would say it's the new baby on the block, so everybody loves it. It's okay, it doesn't matter. But again, if the game is getting popular with T20, why not," he said.

Balancing Bat and Ball in Cricket

Earlier, during a session at the summit, Kapil called for a better balance between bat and ball, saying the game had become heavily tilted in favour of batsmen at the expense of bowlers.

He acknowledged the commercial appeal of fours and sixes but said administrators should also consider the interests of bowlers.

"It should be 60 per cent for the batsmen and 40 per cent for the bowler. But it's 85-90 per cent for the batsmen because everyone likes to watch fours and sixes. That's fine. But think about the bowler too," he said.