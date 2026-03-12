HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kane Williamson turns painful blow into business

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 09:30 IST

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson launches 'Cover', a new line of premium cricket boxes designed to provide superior protection after his own painful experience with inadequate gear.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson said a ball from South Africa's feared fast man Dale Steyn in 2012 cracked his box and inspired the 'Cover' brand he had co-founded. Photograph: Kane Williamson/Instagram

Key Points

  • Kane Williamson launched 'Cover', a brand of premium cricket boxes, after a painful on-field experience.
  • The 'Cover' brand aims to provide superior protection against high-speed impacts in cricket and other sports.
  • Williamson's experience with a cracked box after being hit by a ball from Dale Steyn inspired the venture.

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has started a business inspired by one of cricket's most painful rites of passage, launching his own line of "premium alloy" boxes to protect players' most sensitive area.

Worn inside a player's briefs as a shield for the groin, boxes are an essential piece of protective kit for batters facing deliveries that can exceed 140 km/hr (87 mph).

 

Williamson said a ball from South Africa's feared fast man Dale Steyn in 2012 cracked his box and inspired the "Cover" brand he had co-founded.

"It was extremely painful and it just absolutely dropped me," the former New Zealand captain said in a statement.

"I was hit, my box split, and that made it pretty clear that the protection players were relying on wasn't up to the demands of the modern game."

Enhanced Protection and Design

Co-founder Jason Low said the box's alloy shell could handle ball speeds well over 200 km/hr and offer protection from high-speed projectiles across other hard ball sports like hockey, lacrosse and baseball.

The Need for Improved Safety

While boxes have long been a staple of cricket kit, players are still occasionally left writhing after being struck low by a fast ball.

Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh missed two games at the World Cup last month after suffering "internal testicular bleeding" from being hit in the groin by a ball at training.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

