HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kane Williamson sets sights on 2027 World Cup

Kane Williamson sets sights on 2027 World Cup

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 25, 2025 10:02 IST

x

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson hasn't featured for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final defeat against India in March, but will play in the three-match One-Day International series against England, which starts on Sunday Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said he hopes to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup as he prepares to make his return for his country in the three-match One-Day International series against England, which starts on Sunday.

The 35-year-old has not featured for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of India in March but will feature in the team that faces the tourists at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

"Not (looking) too far ahead," Williamson said when asked about his plans beyond the upcoming season. "At the back of my mind, there's probably the ODI World Cup. There's always other things. Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well.

 

"Really, it's a little bit about what I want, and little bit more about what the team wants and where it's going and what we're sort of buying into.

"Just keeping those lines of communication open to make sure that we're nice and focused and clear on what it looks like, but also being really respectful of the fact that this is a team in a special place.

"They're always trying to build towards something, so for me, in this phase of my career, if I'm there and able to add to it, brilliant."

Willamson captained New Zealand in 41 of his 105 Tests appearances as well as during 91 of his 173 ODI matches and he gave his backing to current test captain Tom Latham plus One-day skipper Mitchell Santner.

"I played a little with Santner in the one-dayers in the Champions Trophy and he has a really astute cricketing brain," said Williamson. "Calm, cool sort of character, so looking forward to playing alongside him again.

"In the Tests, with Tommy Latham, he's done the job a number of times over the years and now it's his own and he's doing a fantastic job. He's incredibly organised and passionate about the group and about test cricket. It's great he's at the helm."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Kohli can regain his lost touch? He needs to...
How Kohli can regain his lost touch? He needs to...
What Happens When You Try Hard To Get Into Team India!
What Happens When You Try Hard To Get Into Team India!
'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A to play int'l cricket'
'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A to play int'l cricket'
Rain has final say in Sri Lanka-Pakistan WC clash
Rain has final say in Sri Lanka-Pakistan WC clash
'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'
'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 2

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

Kashmir's Fish Farmer Who Turned Water into Wealth4:28

Kashmir's Fish Farmer Who Turned Water into Wealth

Rajnath Singh Observes Massive Military Drill Near Pakistan Border20:37

Rajnath Singh Observes Massive Military Drill Near...

Rajnath Singh Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer2:04

Rajnath Singh Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO