Williamson returns home; Bhuvneshwar to lead SRH

April 23, 2019 16:20 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson will miss the match against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson will miss Tuesday's IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, owing to personal reasons.

Williamson has returned to New Zealand following the death of his grandmother, it has been learnt.



He is likely to rejoin the team ahead of Sunrisers' next match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 27.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in Williamson's absence as he has done previously in the tournament when the Kiwi star missed out due to injury.



SRH are currently in the fourth spot in the points table, with successive wins over CSK and KKR at home. They have five wins in nine games. CSK is at the top of the standings.