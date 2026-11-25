Kane Williamson begins his coaching career as Durban's Super Giants head coach ahead of the 2027 SA20 season following international retirement.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson retired from international cricket on June 12, 2026, ending a 16-year career with New Zealand. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been appointed head coach of Durban's Super Giants ahead of the 2027 SA20 season, the franchise said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old played for Durban in 2025 and 2026, scoring 343 runs in 15 matches.

It will be Williamson's first head coaching role since retiring from international cricket this year as New Zealand's leading Test run-scorer with 9,515 in 110 matches.