Home  » Cricket » Kamindu, Chameera fashion SL's T20 win over Zimbabwe

Kamindu, Chameera fashion SL's T20 win over Zimbabwe

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 03, 2025 22:16 IST

Chameera

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowelers, claiming 3-30. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kamindu Mendis blasted a whirlwind 41 to propel Sri Lanka to a thrilling four-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Zimbabwe got off to a decent start, with Brian Bennett scoring a fluent 81 off 57 balls (12x4). 

Bennett was involved in a two crucial partnerships; a 50-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Sikandar Raza (28 off 22 balls, 2x4, 1x6) and a 51-run association with Ryan Burl (17 off 15, 1x4).

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera picked 3-30 in four overs as Zimbabwe posted 175-7. Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushan Hemantha claimed a wicket

apiece. 

In reply, the visitors began well with a 96-run opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (55 off 32 balls, 4x4, 2x6) and Kusal Mendis (38 off 35 balls, 4x4).

Thereafter, Sri Lanka endured a mini-collapse as they slid from 96-1 to 106-4 in the 14th over. 

They lost two more wickets and were 142-6 in 17 overs.

However, player-of-the-match Kamindu (41 not out off 16 balls, 1x4, 4x6) and Dushan Hemantha (14 not out off 9 balls, 2x4) guided Sri Lanka home with five balls to spare.

 

For the hosts, left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava picked up two wickets while Blessing Muzarabani, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans and Raza accounted for one each. 

The second and third games of the three-match series will be played on Saturday and Sunday (September 6, 7).

