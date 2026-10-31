Rabada storms into elite 600-wicket club, becomes 5th South African to reach landmark

Kagiso Rabada became the fifth South African to claim 600 international wickets, while reaching 350 Test scalps in 13,808 deliveries, the fastest bowler to achieve the milestone.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada leads the list of fastest bowlers to 350 Test wickets in terms of deliveries bowled. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Rabada became the fifth South African bowler to take 600 international wickets, reaching 601 in 260 matches.

He completed 350 Test wickets in 75 matches, equalling Malcolm Marshall as the joint third-fastest fast bowler to the milestone.

Rabada is the fastest bowler to claim 350 Test wickets in terms of deliveries, taking just 13,808 balls.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada became the fifth bowler from his country to claim 600 international wickets during the third Test against Australia in Cape Town.

The right-arm pacer reached the landmark with his 601st wicket in 260 international matches.

He joins an elite group led by Shaun Pollock (823), followed by Dale Steyn (697), Makhaya Ntini (661) and Allan Donald (602).

350 Test Wickets

Rabada also crossed 350 Test wickets after dismissing Australian opener Travis Head for 14 on the fifth day of the series decider.

The 30-year-old reached the milestone in 75 Tests, making him the joint third-fastest fast bowler to the mark in terms of matches, alongside Malcolm Marshall.

Richard Hadlee and Steyn lead the list, having achieved the feat in 69 Tests each.

Dennis Lillee took 70 Tests, while Glenn McGrath needed 74.

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Fastest to 350 Test Wickets in Deliveries

Rabada, however, leads the list of fastest bowlers to 350 Test wickets in terms of deliveries bowled.

He reached the milestone in just 13,808 balls, comfortably ahead of Steyn, who needed 14,719 deliveries.

Waqar Younis is third with 14,905 balls, followed by Marshall (16,285) and Mitchell Starc (16,908).