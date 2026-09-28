Rabada included in South Africa's preliminary Test squad for Australia series despite injury

South Africa has unveiled an 18-player preliminary squad for their highly anticipated home Test series against Australia, featuring the inclusion of star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada despite his hamstring injury and the call-up of uncapped batter Marques Ackerman.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada finds a place in the squad for the Australia series despite a hamstring injury. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Kagiso Rabada has been named in South Africa's preliminary 18-man Test squad for the series against Australia, despite currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Uncapped batter Marques Ackerman, who boasts an impressive first-class average of 82.92 in his last 10 'A' team appearances, is the only new face in the squad.

Seamers Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje, and Dane Paterson have been recalled, while Ottniel Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, and Lungi Ngidi are sidelined with hamstring issues.

The three-match Test series against Australia is scheduled to begin on October 9 in Durban, followed by matches in Gqeberha and Cape Town.

South Africa have named a preliminary squad of 18 players for the three-match home Test series against Australia that starts next month and have included fast bowler Kagiso Rabada despite the fact he is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury. But there is no place for fellow seamers Ottniel Baartman, Kwena Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi, all ruled out with hamstring problems.

Squad Recalls and New Faces

Seamers Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje and Dane Paterson have all been recalled to the squad for a series to be played at three coastal venues that should suit the bowlers. Batter Marques Ackerman is the only uncapped player selected. The 30-year-old has amassed more than 1,000 runs in his last 10 red-ball appearances for South Africa "A" at an average of 82.92. Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy provide the specialist spin options, along with part-timer Aiden Markram.

Coach's Statement and Series Schedule

“We’ve selected a preliminary squad because we have an extended build-up to the first Test, with the group getting together in Durban on October 1,” coach Shukri Conrad said. The first Test will be played in Durban from October 9 to 13, with further fixtures in Gqeberha (October 18 to 22) and Cape Town (October 27 to 31).

Full Squad Details

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.