Kagiso Rabada out of ODI series, doubtful for Tests vs Australia

South African cricket fans face a major setback as pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is sidelined from the ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury, casting significant doubt over his availability for the crucial upcoming Test series.

IMAGE: Losing Kagiso Rabada would be a significant blow for South Africa, especially given his strong record against Australia, including nine wickets in their last World Test Championship final victory. Photograph: X

Key Points Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia due to a right hamstring strain.

His participation in the subsequent three-match Test series against Australia, starting October 9, is uncertain and will depend on his rehabilitation progress.

Rabada's domestic bowling coach, Allan Donald, suggested the injury could sideline him for up to 10 weeks.

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and is a doubt for the following Test series against Pat Cummins's team as he battles a hamstring injury.

Injury Details and Test Series Doubt

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Rabada had suffered a right hamstring strain and would miss the three ODIs starting September 24 in Durban.

"His availability for the three-match test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be made closer to the series," CSA said in a statement.

Rabada's domestic bowling coach Allan Donald told South African media Rabada's hamstring injury could see him sidelined for up to 10 weeks. The first test starts on October 9 in Durban, with Gqeberha and Cape Town also hosting matches.

Impact on South Africa's Campaign

Losing Rabada for the test series would be a huge blow for South Africa, who beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's last year when the 31-year-old took nine wickets. Rabada has an average of 21.39 in 11 tests against Australia, slightly better than his exceptional career average of 22.03.