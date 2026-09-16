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K L Rahul Welcomes Ganpati

By REDIFF CRICKET September 16, 2026 10:39 IST 1 Minute Read
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KL Rahul marked Ganesh Chaturthi with prayers and festive cheer at home.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul performs Ganesh Puja. Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Key Points

  • K L Rahul celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home with his wife Athiya Shetty.
  • Rahul shared a glimpse of his home entrance decorated with flowers.
  • He also shared a picture of traditional Ukadiche Modaks.

Rahul seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings

Prayers, flowers and modaks -- K L Rahul gave fans a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home.

The India batter posted a picture of his wife Athiya Shetty and him praying to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings.

Rahul also shared a look at the entrance to their home, which was decorated with beautiful floral arrangements for the festival.

And, of course, there were modaks. Rahul gave fans a glimpse of traditional Ukadiche Modaks, a favourite during Ganesh Chaturthi.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

More News Coverage

Ganesh ChaturthiGanpatiRahulAthiya ShettyGanesha

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