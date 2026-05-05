K L Rahul Delighted To Overcome T20 Doubts

Indian batter K L Rahul reflects on his journey from being labelled a Test specialist to becoming a successful T20 player.

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his century during the Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings game, April 25, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points K L Rahul is proud to have shed the 'Test specialist' tag and develop his T20 game.

Rahul acknowledges mistakes but remains committed to giving his best in every game.

He emphasises the importance of staying balanced and enjoying the journey in cricket.

K L Rahul has accepted that things won't always go his way, especially when it comes to his T20 International career, but the India and Delhi Capitals batter is glad that he has managed to "break" the perception of him being a Test specialist.

Last month, the 34-year-old smacked a 64-ball 152 not out in the ongoing IPL, albeit in a losing cause against Punjab Kings, but the record-breaking knock showed his growth in the shortest format. The Karnataka player has not turned up in a T20 for India since 2022, but remains a Test and ODI regular.

Rahul's Journey From Test Player To T20 Star

Speaking on JioStar show 'Superstars', Rahul said he is proud of the progress he has made in the last decade.

"Ten years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player," he said.

"So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I'm really proud of. Along the way, I've made mistakes and there are things I could have done better," he added.

"But, what I'm proud of is that I've given my absolute best every time I've played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed. That's sport; things won't always go your way."

Maintaining Balance And Perspective In Cricket

Rahul said he has tried to "stay balanced" irrespective of the results.

"You have to take it in your stride and enjoy the journey...Whenever I feel low about what I haven't achieved, I remind myself of what I have, and it gives me perspective.

"I still have some time left. So, I'll keep trying my best and see how many trophies I can win."