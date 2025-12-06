K L Rahul Ends India's Epic Toss Jinx!

IMAGE: K L Rahul flips the coin at the toss ahead of the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Captain K L Rahul broke India's infamous toss jinx on Saturday as the hosts won the coin flip for the first time in 21 ODIs, in the series-deciding third ODI against South Africa, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.



India's miserable toss streak began with the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad which continued unabated across bilateral series and events.



The previous record for the most consecutive ODI toss losses was held by the Netherlands, who lost 11 in a row.



A relieved Rahul celebrated with a fist pump

as the losing run at the toss finally came to an end.India, who elected to bowl, made one change to the side that lost the second ODI at Raipur, bringing in Tilak Varma in place of all-rounder Washington Sundar.South Africa, hit by injuries to key players, Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi, have included Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman in their place.Burger and de Zorzi have been ruled out for a couple of week. Burger experienced right hamstring discomfort during the previous game, while de Zorzi encountered pain in the right hamstring while batting.

The three-match series stands at 1-1, after India won the first ODI and South Africa levelled it in Raipur.