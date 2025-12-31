HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Juyal's heroics help UP down Assam in Vijay Hazare

Juyal's heroics help UP down Assam in Vijay Hazare

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 31, 2025 18:37 IST

Aryan Juyal

IMAGE: Aryan Juyal's 140-ball unbeaten 150 against Assam contained 15 boundaries and three sixes. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Aryan Juyal/Instagram

Aryan Juyal slammed an unbeaten 150 to steal the thunder from Sumit Ghadigaonkar as Uttar Pradesh registered a 58-run win over Assam via the VJD method in a rain-hit Vijay Hazare Trophy match to stay on top of Group B, in Rajkot, on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Assam skipper Ghadigaonkar struck a scintillating 101 off 86 balls and Sibsankar Roy cracked an 82 off 83 deliveries. But, Zeeshan Ansari (3/60) and Vipraj Nigam (4/66) applied the brakes as Assam were bowled out for 308 in 48.4 overs.

Chasing a stiff target, Juyal played the role of the sheet anchor, blasting 15 fours and three sixes in a sizzling 150 not out off 140 balls.

He has scored 80 and 134 in two of the three earlier games. He is not keeping wickets for the time being as Dhruv Jurel is donning the big gloves.

Juyal was well supported by Priyam Garg, who made a 52 off 53 balls with five fours, while skipper Rinku Singh (37 off 15 balls) provided the finishing touches with some lusty blows as Uttar Pradesh reached 291 for two in 42 overs when rain stopped play.

Mukesh Kumar stars for Bengal

Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep wreaked havoc as Bengal blew away Jammu and Kashmir by nine wickets in a low-scoring contest.

Opting to bowl, Mukesh (4/16) and Akash (4/32) claimed four wickets apiece, while Mohammed Shami (2/14) chipped in with two as Bengal dismissed J&K for 63 in 20.4 overs.

Only skipper Paras Dogra (19) and Shubham Khajuria (12) reached double figures, while three batters failed to open their accounts.

Abhishek Porel (30) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (25) then knocked off the runs in 9.3 overs as Bengal registered their third win to move to second spot.

Nalkande steers Vidarbha home

At the Niranjan Shah Stadium, pacer Darshan Nalkande snared four wickets to set up Vidarbha's eight-wicket win over Chandigarh, their third victory of the tournament.

Besides Nalkande (4/33), Nachiket Bhute (2/18) and Dipesh Parwani (2/22) also impressed with the ball as Vidarbha justified their decision to bowl by dismissing Chandigarh for 113 in 29.1 overs.

Chandigarh never recovered from a horrendous start, losing three wickets in eight balls to slump to 4 for 3 in the second over.

Sanyam Saini (36) provided some resistance after Arslan Khan (27), Nikhil Thakur (17) and Taranpreet Singh (17) tried to steady the innings. Five Chandigarh batters were dismissed for ducks.

 

Chasing the target, openers Atharva Taide (43 not out) and Dhruv Shorey (43) did the bulk of the scoring as Vidarbha romped home in 22.3 overs.

Baroda beat Hyderabad by 37 runs

At the Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Baroda defeated Hyderabad by 37 runs in a high-scoring match.

Asked to bat, Amit Pasi (127), Nitya Pandya (122) and Krunal Pandya (109) struck commanding centuries as Baroda piled up a mammoth 417 for four.
In reply, Abhirath Reddy (130) and Pragnay Reddy (113) fought hard, but Hyderabad were bowled out for 380 in 49.5 overs.

Brief scores:

Assam 308 all out in 48.4 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 101, Sibsankar Roy 82; Vipraj Nigam 4/66, Zeeshan Ansari 3/60) lost to Uttar Pradesh 291 for 2 in 42 overs (Aryan Juyal 150 not out, Priyam Garg 52, Rinku Singh 37 not out) by 58 runs (VJD method).

Chandigarh 119 all out in 29.1 (Sanyam Saini 36; Darshan Nalkande 4/33, Nachiket Bhute 2/18, Dipesh Parwani 2/22) lost to Vidarbha 114 for 2 in 22.3 (Atharva Taide 43 not out, Dhruv Shorey 43; Sandeep Sharma 1/16) by eight wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir 63 all out in 20.4 overs (P Dogra 19; Mukesh Kumar 4/16, Akash Deep 4/32, Mohammed Shami 2/14) lost to Bengal 66 for 1 in 9.3 overs (Abhishek Porel 30 not out, Sudip Kumar Gharami 25 not out; Auqib Nabi Dar 1/21) by nine wickets.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
