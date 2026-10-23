'Very Exciting Talent': Kotak Backs Naman Dhir

Six Games, Big Impact: Naman Dhir Catches India's Eye.

IMAGE: Naman Dhir smashed a 15-ball 42 in India's successful run-chase in the 1st T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's batting coach Sutanshu Kotak has praised Naman Dhir's all-round abilities, calling him a "very exciting talent."

Dhir's unbeaten 42 off 15 balls against New Zealand helped India achieve their highest T20 chase.

Kotak believes Dhir possesses enough skills to be considered for future team plans, including potentially the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Dhir's ability to bowl four overs, field well, and make an impact as a finisher makes him a promising prospect.

Kotak highlighted Dhir's strong batting technique, power, and ability to play short-balls as key strengths.

All-rounder Naman Dhir, who made his T20I debut earlier this month and he has played six games so far, has impressed the Indian batting coach Sutanshu Kotak. Kotak said Naman has become an important member of the side. His unbeaten 42 off 15 balls in the first match against New Zealand on Thursday helped India pull off their highest chase in T20 cricket.

Kotak's Assessment of Dhir's Talent

"Naman Dhir, the way he batted in the last 6-8 balls in the Bangalore match. We know that he is capable of doing that. And, he is capable of bowling more than probably he has bowled even in first class cricket or Vijay Hazare. He is a very exciting talent," said India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Future Prospects for Naman Dhir

Does Naman possess enough skills to be included in the team's plans for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand? "Yes, I think it is enough. Because, in T20, if the left-handers are more, he can bowl four overs. Sometimes, if the situation is left-right, he can bowl two overs or one over. And, someone who can field really well and bat, who can make an impact in batting as a finisher.

"At the moment, obviously, it is too early (to say if he would be part of the World Cup). But, I personally feel he is very promising. His batting technique, he creates the base early, the power he has, the way he plays short-balls, he is a very, very exciting talent."