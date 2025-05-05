'Just back yourselves and...': Iyer's mantra fuels PBKS

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer believes that luck favours the brave and that is precisely what has happened with PBKS this season. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings delivered a statement performance that not only showcased their all-round dominance but also dealt a crushing blow to Lucknow Super Giants' playoff hopes.

Prabhsimran with the bat and Arshdeep with the ball- powered PBKS to a commanding 37-run win. With this result, Punjab soared to second on the IPL 2025 points table, while LSG are now staring at near-certain elimination despite captain Pant’s lingering hope for a miracle.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was "elated, to be honest".

"Everyone stepped up at the right time, contribution was immense from everyone," Iyer said after the match, especially praising Prabhsimran Singh for his 48-ball 91.

"The way he performed, it was exceptional and so pleasing to the eye," he said.

Iyer believes that luck favours the brave and that is precisely what has happened with PBKS this season as they climbed to the second spot in the 10-team league table.

"Was not thinking about stats or what is a good score to defend. We have been lucky, but the luck has been because of the hard work. Each and every individual knows their roles precisely and the way they executed, it was top-notch."

Iyer, however, isn't fully happy with the fielding effort.

"The only thing we need to correct is the awareness (in the field) and the way we move - that is the only box we have to tick off. Just back yourselves and your instincts - that has been working for us, not think too much about stats.