HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Just back yourselves and...': Iyer's mantra fuels PBKS

'Just back yourselves and...': Iyer's mantra fuels PBKS

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 00:26 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer believes that luck favours the brave and that is precisely what has happened with PBKS this season. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings delivered a statement performance that not only showcased their all-round dominance but also dealt a crushing blow to Lucknow Super Giants' playoff hopes.

Prabhsimran with the bat and Arshdeep with the ball- powered PBKS to a commanding 37-run win. With this result, Punjab soared to second on the IPL 2025 points table, while LSG are now staring at near-certain elimination despite captain Pant’s lingering hope for a miracle.

 

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was "elated, to be honest".

"Everyone stepped up at the right time, contribution was immense from everyone," Iyer said after the match, especially praising Prabhsimran Singh for his 48-ball 91.

"The way he performed, it was exceptional and so pleasing to the eye," he said.

Iyer believes that luck favours the brave and that is precisely what has happened with PBKS this season as they climbed to the second spot in the 10-team league table.

"Was not thinking about stats or what is a good score to defend. We have been lucky, but the luck has been because of the hard work. Each and every individual knows their roles precisely and the way they executed, it was top-notch."

Iyer, however, isn't fully happy with the fielding effort.

"The only thing we need to correct is the awareness (in the field) and the way we move - that is the only box we have to tick off. Just back yourselves and your instincts - that has been working for us, not think too much about stats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Punjab thump LSG to climb to 2nd spot
IPL PIX: Punjab thump LSG to climb to 2nd spot
Pant refuses to give up as LSG stare at IPL exit
Pant refuses to give up as LSG stare at IPL exit
ICC chairman Shah performs Ganga Puja in Haridwar
ICC chairman Shah performs Ganga Puja in Haridwar
Rinku, the fielder, comes good in KKR's narrow win
Rinku, the fielder, comes good in KKR's narrow win
Fielding made all the difference for KKR vs RR
Fielding made all the difference for KKR vs RR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 2

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 3

Motorola Unveils Razr 60 Series Globally

VIDEOS

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack12:56

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns...

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence after Nirmal Kapoor's funeral0:44

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence...

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on marrying Pakistani woman20:19

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD