Julian Metherell Appointed As MCC President

Julian Metherell, Chairman of London Spirit, is set to become the next President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), bringing his extensive experience in finance and cricket administration to the historic organisation.

IMAGE: Julian Metherell will be the next President of MCC for a one-year term on 1 October. He succeeds Ed Smith. Photograph: Marylebone Cricket Club/X

Key Points Julian Metherell to become the next President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Metherell has been a member of the MCC for 40 years and will begin his three-year tenure in October.

The MCC owns Lord's Cricket Ground and is the guardian of cricket laws.

Metherell successfully led negotiations for investment in the London Spirit franchise.

Lord's will host the 2027 Ashes series during Metherell's presidency.

The Hundred franchise London Spirit Chairman Julian Metherell will take over as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) for a three-year tenure from October this year, succeeding former England batter Ed Smith.

Metherell's Journey to MCC Presidency

Metherell has been a member of the MCC for the past 40 years and joined its Committee following approval from members at the 2025 AGM. He was nominated as the new president by Smith.

Founded in 1787, the MCC is the owner of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and the guardian of the laws that govern the game.

Leadership and Vision for Cricket

Metherell, the founder and Chief Financial Officer of energy company Genel Energy, had successfully led the MCC's negotiating team throughout England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) sales process to find an investment partner for a 49 per cent stake in the London Spirit franchise.

When the franchise transferred to its new owners in October last year, Metherell became Chair of London Spirit.

"I am deeply honoured to take on the role of MCC President, following in the footsteps of many of my cricketing idols. I have a long connection with MCC and I have many cherished memories at Lord's," said Metherell, who also followed a career in finance with Goldman Sach's UK-based investment banking division.

"This is a really exciting time to be involved with MCC, especially as it starts a new era of ownership of a professional cricket team and I am looking forward to driving forward both the Club and London Spirit," he added.

Smith's Endorsement and Future Events

Outgoing president Smith said Metherell's experience and passion for the game will come handy for MCC.

"During such an exciting period for MCC, I wanted to choose a successor with huge expertise and experience, combined with a deep passion for the game and for the Club.

"Julian Metherell is a great and trusted friend to cricket and an exceptional candidate. It is with enormous pleasure that I nominate him as the President of MCC from 1 October 2026," he said.

During Metherell's tenure, Lord's will host Australia's men's and women's teams in the 2027 Ashes series.