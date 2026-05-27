Josh Inglis to lead Australia in ODI series vs Pakistan as Marsh ruled out with injury

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia’s ODI series against Pakistan with an ankle injury, forcing Josh Inglis to take over captaincy ahead of the three-match tour starting in Rawalpindi.

IMAGE: Josh Inglis will captain the Australian ODI side in the three-match series against Pakistan starting on May 30 in Rawalpindii. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia’s ODI series against Pakistan due to an ankle injury.

Josh Inglis will captain the side in the three-match series starting on May 30 in Rawalpindi.

Australia will also miss senior pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc for the tour.

Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of their ODI series against Pakistan after captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Josh Inglis to lead Australia in three-match series

In Marsh’s absence, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will lead the Australian side in the three-match series, which begins in Rawalpindi on May 30. Inglis had earlier captained Australia in one ODI and three T20Is against Pakistan in November 2024.

Marsh was in outstanding form during the recent IPL season for Lucknow Super Giants, tallying 563 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 163.18. However, he missed the franchise’s final league match against Punjab Kings because of the injury.

The all-rounder had returned to Australia after LSG’s match against Rajasthan Royals on May 19 and will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment. His availability for Australia’s upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh is yet to be decided.

Several senior Australian players unavailable for tour

Australia are already without several senior players for the Pakistan series. Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are all unavailable for the tour.

Meanwhile, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis were initially left out of the squad as they were expected to play in the IPL playoffs. However, their franchise Punjab Kings failed to qualify after losing six of their last seven matches.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Josh Inglis (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa.