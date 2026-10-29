Inglis's Century Propels Australia to Commanding Lead in Decisive Test

Josh Inglis's magnificent century has propelled Australia to a significant 82-run lead over South Africa at lunch in the decisive third Test at Newlands.

Scorecard: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates his century against South Africa on Day 3 of the 3rd Test in Durban on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Proteas Men/X

Key Points Josh Inglis matched his career-best score of 102, anchoring Australia's first innings.

Australia established an 82-run lead over South Africa by lunch on day three of the third Test.

Alex Carey contributed 80 runs, supporting Inglis in building Australia's strong total.

The series is level at 1-1, making this third Test decisive for the series win and the world number one ranking.

Spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets for South Africa, including the crucial wicket of Inglis.

Australia took a 100-run lead as they were dismissed for 429 in the 2nd session, on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against South Africa at Newlands in Durban on Thursday, after Josh Inglis completed a century in the morning session.

Australia couldn't build on their advantage, adding just 18 runs to their tally after lunch.

Earlier, Inglis matched his career-best score of 102 as the tourists moved into an 82-run lead at lunch with two wickets remaining in their first innings.

Australia went to the interval at 411 for eight in reply to South Africa’s first innings score of 329 with Cooper Connolly unbeaten on 20 and Nathan Lyon on 1.

Inglis and Carey's Partnership

IMAGE: Spinner Simon Harmer appeals for a wicket. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Inglis and Alex Carey (80) resumed on the third morning, with the former reaching his second Test ton off 132 balls.

Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton caught Inglis off the bowling of spinner Simon Harmer (4-104), equalling his previous highest score of 102.

South African Bowling Efforts

IMAGE: Pacer Gerald Coetzee removed Mitchell Starc for 11, his first Test wicket in two years. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Carey edged to Aiden Markram at slip off Harmer, before Kagiso Rabada trapped Pat Cummins leg before wicket for a duck and Mitchell Starc (11) became seamer Gerald Coetzee's first Test victim in two years.

Series Decider

The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first Test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha. The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the Test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia.