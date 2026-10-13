'More Motivated Than Ever': Jos Buttler's Message After Surgery

England white-ball star Jos Buttler begins his recovery after hamstring surgery. He is ruled out of the Pakistan tri-series and his participation in the Australia tour is in doubt.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler's Instagram post after his hamstring surgery on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jos Buttler/Instagram

Key Points Jos Buttler underwent successful surgery on his left hamstring following an injury sustained during England's ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The injury occurred during the second ODI at Headingley on September 24, where Buttler initially retired hurt but returned to score 69 off 49 balls.

Buttler, who was in excellent form prior to the injury, has vowed to return to full fitness with greater determination.

He is ruled out of England's upcoming tri-series in Pakistan and is likely to miss the white-ball tour of Australia in November.

Jos Buttler, on Monday, vowed to return to full fitness with greater determination after undergoing surgery on his left hamstring, which he injured while batting during England’s ODI series against Sri Lanka last month.

Injury Details and Recovery Outlook

The 36-year-old sustained the injury during England’s defeat in the second ODI at Headingley on September 24. He initially retired hurt before briefly returning to the crease, where he scored a blistering 69 off 49 balls, featuring five sixes. The former England white-ball captain was enjoying a purple patch before sustaining the injury, scoring 466 runs across his next nine white-ball internationals.

'Successful surgery and on the road to recovery. Feeling more motivated than ever!' Buttler captoned a picture of his left leg in a brace on Instagram.

Impact on Upcoming Tours

Buttler had already been ruled out of England’s upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, with the squad set to depart later this week. He is also likely to miss England’s white-ball tour of Australia in November, with the squad for the series scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.