Buttler gutted: 'Am I part of the problem or solution'

Buttler gutted: 'Am I part of the problem or solution'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
Listen to Article
February 27, 2025 13:21 IST

'I think obviously the results aren't where they need to be and I personally need to consider all possibilities.'

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: The 2025 Champions Trophy exit is England's third successive failed ICC tournament campaign under captain Jos Buttler after the 2023 World Cup in India and 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Embattled England captain Jos Buttler will spend the next few weeks analyzing whether he is "part of the problem or the solution" before taking a call on his future as the team's leader following the Champions Trophy ouster after a stunning defeat to Afghanistan.

England lost by eight runs, in a chase of 326, as Afghanistan rode on the combined brilliance of Ibrahim Zadran (177) and Azamatullah Omarzai (41 and 5-58) to record a memorable win in Lahore on Wednesday.

 

"I think I've got to work out personally: Am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution?" an "obviously gutted" Buttler said in the post-match press conference when multiple questions were thrown at him on his future as captain.

This was the third successive failed ICC tournament campaign by England under Buttler after the 2023 World Cup in India and 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas.

England had suffered a humiliating 69-run loss to Afghanistan in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup in New Delhi.

"I think obviously the results aren't where they need to be and I personally need to consider all possibilities. And, like I said, obviously, we need to get us as a team back to where England cricket needs to be in the white ball formats," Buttler conceded.

The batter, whose form hasn't been particularly encouraging as well, has ruled out any knee-jerk reactions to the debacle. The team still has a game to play, against South Africa, on Saturday.

"I'm not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now. You're probably not the first people I'd discuss that with. And take a little bit of time to just work out personally what I think is right," Buttler said.

But he acknowledged that it hasn't been easy being in charge of an outfit that is struggling to log wins for a while. The Champions Trophy disappointment was preceded by a hammering at the hands of India in a limited-overs' series.

"Results are tough and they weigh heavy at times. And, of course, you want to be leading a winning team and we haven't been that for a while now so obviously that brings some difficult moments," he said.

Buttler rued the missed opportunities during the game but gave credit to the Afghans for their perseverance. He also paid tribute to the prolific Joe Root, who once again made a mark with a brilliant 111-ball 120 only to be let down by his teammates.

"Obviously, a more firing, confident team would have got over the line tonight. As I said, we had our chances, and it's up to us as individuals, as a team, to find ways to get ourselves back where we need to be.

"Credit to Ibrahim; played a really fantastic innings. But to go for 113 in the last 10 was obviously a few too many, and that added a few extra obviously onto the chase.

"...and in the chase Joe Root played a typical Joe Root innings, full of class and composure and character and skill, and it needed one of us in the top six to go with him for longer."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
