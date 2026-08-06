Jos Buttler goes past Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-getter T20s during the Men's Hundred match between Manchester Super Giants' (MSG) match against Welsh Fire.

IMAGE: Manchester Giants' Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 51 off 20 balls en route the record-breaking mark . Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points In 522 T20s, Jos Buttler has scored 14,833 T20 runs.

He has hit nine centuries and 105 fifties in T20s.

Playing for Manchester Super Giant, he achieved the feat in the Men's Hundred match against Welsh Fire.

England star Jos Buttler, who surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-getter in T20 history on Wednesday, backed the teen Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to surpass him.

Buttler climbed the summit of T20 cricket during his side Manchester Super Giants (MSG) match against Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred, scoring a quickfire 51* in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 250.00.

In 522 T20s, Buttler has now scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, outdoing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and a long-time record-holding West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).

'It's A Proud Moment'

"It's really cool, actually, to think you've got the most T20 runs out of anyone. Someone will surpass it one day -- and his name's probably (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi -- but it's a proud moment," Buttler told Sky Sports.

Buttler said he would have liked to overtake Pollard while playing against MI London with Pollard watching as the head coach, and expressed pride at joining a list of T20 greats.

"We played against MI London last game, and it would have been nice to get past Polly while he was there sat in the dugout, but there's some great names on there, some special players, so I'm really proud of that," Buttler said.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable run in T20I cricket, scoring 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to claim his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep. His success came on the back of a stellar ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year, where he amassed 439 runs and was named Player of the Tournament, further highlighting his immense potential.

Coming to the Men's Hundred match, Welsh Fire elected to bat first at Manchester. Knocks from Matt Short (71 in 47 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Phil Salt (48 in 37 balls, with three fours and three sixes) steered them to 155/4 in 100 balls.

During the chase, MSG came out all guns blazing, with Tim Seifert (62* in 36 balls, with 10 fours), Paul Walter (37 in 18 balls, with four boundaries) and Buttler (51* in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes) chasing the total with nine wickets to spare.