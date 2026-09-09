Jordan Hermann Blazes 150 on ODI Debut, Equals World Record

South African opener Jordan Hermann made an unforgettable entry into One Day International cricket, smashing a sensational 150 runs on his debut against Namibia, equalling a world record and setting a strong foundation for his team's victory.

IMAGE: Jordan Hermann smacked 17 fours and three sixes en route his 150 on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Jordan Hermann scored a sensational 150 runs off 126 balls on his ODI debut against Namibia.

Hermann's innings featured 17 fours and three sixes, equalling the record for the highest score on ODI debut.

He partnered with Tony de Zorzi for a massive 190-run stand after an early wicket.

South Africa posted a formidable total of 348 and won the rain-affected match by 99 runs (DLS method).

The series serves as crucial preparation for both South Africa and Namibia ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Opener Jordan Hermann smashed a sensational 150 off just 126 balls on his ODI debut against Namibia in Windhoek, equalling the record for the highest score by a batter on ODI debut. Hermann’s majestic innings featured 17 fours and three sixes as the South African debutant matched the mark set by teammate Matthew Breetzke last year, who also scored 150 on his ODI debut.

Hermann's Record-Equalling Knock

Hermann, who made his T20I debut earlier this year, received his maiden ODI cap for the series opener and opened the innings alongside Connor Esterhuizen. After South Africa lost an early wicket, Hermann joined forces with the experienced Tony de Zorzi to launch a counterattack, with the pair stitching together a mammoth 190-run partnership off just 167 balls.

Hermann brought up his half-century from 61 balls before shifting gears spectacularly. He raced to his next 50 in just 32 deliveries to bring up a memorable maiden ODI century. The 23-year-old continued his assault, blazing his way from 100 to 150 in another 32 balls to become only the second batter to score 150 on ODI debut. His record-equalling knock, however, ended on the very next delivery when Ruben Trumpelmann claimed the prized wicket.

South Africa's Dominant Performance

De Zorzi provided excellent support with a fluent 72, while useful contributions from Dewald Brevis (33) and Corbin Bosch (39) helped South Africa post a formidable 348. South Africa eventually won the rain-affected first match of the series, defeating Namibia by 99 runs via Duckworth-Lewis system.

World Cup Preparations

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and Namibia serves as important preparation for two of the three co-hosts of next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.