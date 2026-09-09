Jordan Hermann's record-equalling debut ton helps South Africa down Namibia

South Africa's Jordan Hermann made an unforgettable One-Day International debut, leading his team to a dominant 99-run victory over hosts Namibia in their opening match.

IMAGE: Jordan Hermann celebrates his century against Namibis in the opening ODI on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Jordan Hermann scored 150 runs on his One-Day International debut for South Africa, equalling the record for the highest score on debut.

Hermann's knock, which included 20 boundaries, helped South Africa post 348-6 against Namibia.

South Africa secured a 99-run victory over Namibia via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method after rain interruptions.

Namibia struggled to keep up with the required run rate and faced a revised target of 167 runs off eight overs after the second rain delay.

The match marked the first ODI between South Africa and Namibia, who are co-hosting next year's World Cup with Zimbabwe.

South Africa opener Jordan Hermann equalled the record for the most runs on a One-Day International debut with a blistering knock of 150 that saw his side overcome hosts Namibia in the first of their three-match series at Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday.

South Africa, who were put in to bat, scored 348-6 off their 50 overs to win by 99 runs on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method after rain interrupted Namibia's reply and they finished with 162-8 off 31 overs, chasing a reduced target of 262.

Hermann's Record-Breaking Innings

Hermann, one of three debutants in a weakened South African side, hit 20 boundaries, including three sixes, in his 126-ball knock, putting on 190 for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi. He survived a run-out on 30 after an umpire's error was not rectified because no television reviews were available, and his knock equalled the record set by teammate Matthew Breetzke last year, who also scored 150 on his ODI debut against New Zealand in a tri-series in Pakistan.

Hermann raced from 100 to 150 in just 32 balls before being caught at cover off Ruben Trumpelmann, who was the pick of the home bowlers and claimed 4-68.

Namibia's Chase Hampered by Rain

Namibia were always behind the required run rate and their cause was made even more arduous when their innings was twice interrupted by rain. When they returned to the crease after the second delay, their target was reset to a near-impossible 167 runs off eight overs.

Wednesday's clash was the first ODI between the neighbours, who along with Zimbabwe co-host next year's World Cup. They meet again at the same venue on Friday.