Joint birthday celebration for Ishant, Shami

September 03, 2019 16:27 IST

IMAGE: Ishant, Shami celebrate their combined birthday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India produced a top-notch bowling performance in a clinical 257-run demolition of the West Indies in the second Test in Kingston, Jamaica, as a 2-0 series victory took them atop of ICC World Test Championship points table.

Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami celebrated their birthdays on September 2 and September 3 respectively with their team-mates on Monday night. More reasons to celebrate for Team India.

Ishant who turned 31 tweeted, “One thing off my bucket list-hitting my maiden Test match half century.. great team effort by the boys..”

Ishant bagged 11 wickets from two matches and he contributed with his bat. He amassed his maiden half-century in his Test career in the first innings.

Shami, who turned 29, got nine wickets.