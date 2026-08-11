John Abraham, Jonty Rhodes Unveil Rotterdam Dockers Jersey for European T20 Premier League

Bollywood actor John Abraham and cricket legend Jonty Rhodes have officially unveiled the Rotterdam Dockers' team jersey, marking a significant step towards the inaugural European T20 Premier League later this month.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor John Abraham and cricket legend Jonty Rhodes unveil the Rotterdam Dockers' team jersey. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points Bollywood actor John Abraham and cricket legend Jonty Rhodes unveiled the Rotterdam Dockers' team jersey in Mumbai.

The Rotterdam Dockers are one of six franchises participating in the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) from August 26 to September 20.

The ETPL will feature city-based teams from Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam.

Rotterdam Dockers' co-owners Bollywood actor John Abraham and cricket legend Jonty Rhodes unveiled the team jersey for the upcoming inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rotterdam Dockers, one of the six franchise teams that will compete in the inaugural European T20 Premier League from August 26 to September 20.

Leadership and Franchise Details

IMAGE: John Abraham and Jonty Rhodes during the jersey unveiling in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Abraham and Rhodes are part of the Rotterdam Dockers' leadership group also comprising cricketing greats Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen, alongside Managing Partner Madhukar Shree.

The ETPL will bring together six city-based franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Rotterdam.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has joined Amsterdam Flames as a marquee player in the ETPL.

Abhishek Bachchan's Involvement

Former India cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid has joined as co-owner of the Dublin Guardians franchise, while the likes of Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes and Glenn Maxwell are also among franchise owners.

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the co-founders of the ETPL. Bachchan, who has previously invested in teams across the Indian Super League (Chennaiyin FC) and Pro Kabaddi League (Jaipur Panthers), said his love for cricket inspired his involvement in the ETPL.

"I'm a big cricket fan. That was the inspiration and also to get the opportunity to start a T20 league in Europe is a matter of huge pride and honour for me.

"I'm very used to having started leagues of a sport which isn't the dominant sport in that market. Be it football, kabaddi or street cricket. It excites me. It gives you something to try and achieve," he said.