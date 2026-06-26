Bollywood Star John Abraham Invests In European T20 Premier League Team

Discover how Bollywood actor John Abraham is expanding his sports entrepreneurship by becoming a co-owner of the Rotterdam Dockers in the exciting new European T20 Premier League.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor John Abraham is also the co-owner of Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Bollywood actor John Abraham is now a co-owner of the Rotterdam Dockers.

The Rotterdam Dockers are one of six franchise teams in the new European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

The inaugural ETPL tournament will run from August 26 to September 20, featuring 32 matches.

The league aims to accelerate cricket's development across Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

Abraham joins a leadership group that includes cricketing legends like Jonty Rhodes and Faf du Plessis.

Bollywood actor John Abraham has become a co-owner in the Rotterdam Dockers, one of the six franchise teams that will compete in the inaugural European T20 Premier League from August 26 to September 20. Abraham joins a leadership group comprising cricketing greats Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen, alongside Managing Partner Madhukar Shree.

European T20 Premier League Vision

The ETPL will bring together six city-based franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Rotterdam. Featuring 32 matches, the tournament is aimed at accelerating the growth and development of the game across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, according to the organisers.

"Cricket has the power to inspire, unite and create opportunities, and that's exactly what excites me about the European T20 Premier League. Europe represents one of cricket's most exciting growth markets, and Rotterdam Dockers has the vision, leadership and ambition to build something truly special," said Abraham.

Welcoming Abraham to the Rotterdam Dockers, Abhishek Bachchan, Co-Founder of ETPL, said: "John's passion for sport and his track record as a sports entrepreneur make him a fantastic addition to the Rotterdam Dockers' ownership group." The ETPL franchise ownership group includes stalwarts like Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, Jonty Rhodes, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen, among others.