England pacer Archer subjected to 'racial insults' during NZ Test

England pacer Archer subjected to 'racial insults' during NZ Test

November 25, 2019 14:13 IST

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England fast bowler Jofra Archer on Monday claimed he was subjected to "racial insults" by a spectator during the fifth and final day of the first Test against New Zealand, in Mount Maunganui.

 

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also," Archer tweeted.

England lost the first Test by an innings and 65 runs after they were dismissed for 197 in their second innings.

Archer was involved in a stubborn 59-run ninth-wicket partnership with Sam Curran to frustrate New Zealand.

