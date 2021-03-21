News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jofra Archer likely to miss ODI series, IPL

Jofra Archer likely to miss ODI series, IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2021 10:51 IST
'Jofra's situation has definitely got worse. So it does need attention'

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan with Jofra Archer. Photograph: BCCI

England captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that Jofra Archer is likely to pull out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer's elbow injury has worsened.

The 25-year-old has aggravated his troublesome right elbow and Morgan said he's not sure of his participation in the ODI series, starting in Pune from March 23.

"Not quite sure yet (about his availability for the ODIs). We're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up. He clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention," Morgan said after the fifth and final T20I, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

 

With the IPL slated to begin from April 9, it's unlikely that the Rajasthan Royals pacer, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 edition, would be available for at least the first half of the T20 extravaganza.

"Most of our bowlers are normally carrying niggles, but certainly Jofra's situation has definitely got worse. So, like I mentioned, it does need attention."

"I think it's rare when a bowler isn't managing pain, what they do is a tough job. If you ask any of them, are they ever pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say 'yes'," he added.

Having missed the final Test because of his troublesome elbow, Archer returned in the T20I series with a career-best 4/33 in the fourth game.

England have a home Test series against New Zealand and India ahead of the T20 World Cup and then they travel Down Under for the Ashes.

With a hectic calendar ahead, it's unlikely that they would rush Archer's recovery.

England are yet to name their squad for the ODI series beginning on Tuesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Now, Kohli wants to open with Rohit in T20 World Cup
How India broke the jinx of batting first and winning
Early to talk about our T20 WC batting line-up: Rohit
How India broke the jinx of batting first and winning
Early to talk about our T20 WC batting line-up: Rohit
What went wrong for England in T20s against India
Shibani vs Anusha: Who's HOTTER?
