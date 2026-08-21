Joe Root's Headingley fifty brings him level with Sachin Tendulkar's Test record

Joe Root equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 68 Test fifties, adding another milestone to his remarkable career while returning as England captain.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates his half-century during Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Thursday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points Joe Root equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 68 Test fifties, reaching the landmark before scoring 66 against Pakistan at Headingley.

Root also climbed to fifth among Test captains for 50-plus scores, with 42 such innings, behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Misbah-ul-Haq.

The milestone came in Root’s return as England captain, with the hosts now looking to build a big first-innings lead and pile pressure on Pakistan.

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England captain Joe Root matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most 50-plus scores in Test cricket during the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Thursday.

Root scored his 68th Test fifty before being dismissed for 66 off 112 balls, with 10 boundaries. The milestone put him level with Tendulkar at the top of the list.

West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul is third with 66 fifties, while Australia’s Allan Border and India’s Rahul Dravid have 63 each.

Another Milestone for England Captain

Root also moved to fifth on the list of most 50-plus scores by a Test captain, with his tally reaching 42.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 61, followed by Australia’s Ricky Ponting (54), Border (51) and Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq (43).

The latest landmark adds to Root's long list of achievements and further underlines his status as one of Test cricket’s leading run-scorers.

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Root Back at the Helm

The Headingley Test is Root's first as England captain since Ben Stokes retired from Test cricket.

His immediate task is to help England build a sizeable first-innings lead and put Pakistan under sustained pressure.

Pakistan, meanwhile, need wickets quickly to prevent England from gaining a decisive advantage in the opening match of the three-Test series.