Joe Root's 99 Shows Why Team Always Comes First

Joe Root's masterful unbeaten 99 not out against India in Cardiff showcased his class and selfless team-first approach, securing a crucial ODI victory for England and levelling the series.

IMAGE: Joe Root chooses England win over milestone. Photograph: Barmy Army/Instagram

Key Points Joe Root's unbeaten 99 not out secured England's four-wicket victory against India in the second ODI.

Root's innings was crucial in chasing down 234, levelling the series 1-1.

He demonstrated exceptional composure and a team-first mentality, allowing Gus Atkinson to hit winning runs despite being on 99.

Joe Root came agonisingly close to his 21st ODI century, falling just one run short, but his unbeaten 99 not out in Cardiff was about much more than a missed milestone.

It was another reminder of his class, composure and ability to deliver when England need him most. Root played the perfect anchor role as England chased down 234 with a four-wicket win over India in the second ODI, drawing the series level at 1-1.

Root's Composed Match-Winning Knock

The chase was far from straightforward after Jasprit Bumrah removed Ben Duckett with the very first ball and England slipped to 125/5 under pressure. But Root stayed calm when it mattered most.

Walking in at 0/1 against a fiery Indian attack, he absorbed the pressure, controlled the tempo and guided England home with valuable support from Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Gus Atkinson. The only thing missing from a near-perfect innings was the three-figure mark.

Team First: Root's Selfless Approach

Root, however, made it clear that personal milestones were never his priority. Speaking after the match, he said: 'To be honest, I never play for my personal milestones. A hundred is not something that is extremely important to me. Whenever I step onto the field, my only aim is to help the team win, and winning for the team is always my top priority.'

Root also revealed that he had no hesitation in allowing Atkinson to take the winning shot, even if it meant missing out on his century.

'I told Atkinson, "You take the balls that are there to be hit and go for the shots; I have no problem if I don't get my hundred".'

That selfless approach earned plenty of praise from fans, with many highlighting the difference between chasing personal records and putting the team's result first.

One fan on social media wrote, 'Had Gus Atkinson been an Indian and Virat Kohli was on 99, if Atkinson had hit the winning four and denied Kohli a century, the reaction on social media would have been completely different. Root's attitude shows what putting the team first really means.'

Joe Root