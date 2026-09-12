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Root surpasses Tendulkar's Test fifties record in England's sweep

By REDIFF CRICKET September 12, 2026 18:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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England's prolific captain Joe Root has etched his name in cricket history for the most half-centuries in Test cricket during a dominant series sweep against Pakistan.

Joe Root struck his milestone 69th half-ton on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday

IMAGE: Joe Root struck his milestone 69th half-ton on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Key Points

  • Joe Root now holds the record for most fifties in Test cricket with 69 half-centuries, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 68.
  • Root achieved this milestone during his unbeaten 62 runs in England's eight-wicket win over Pakistan, securing a 3-0 series sweep.
  • He also became the first batter to score over 1,000 Test runs at Edgbaston, making it his fourth English venue with this achievement.
  • Root joins an elite group including Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to have scored 1,000+ Test runs at four different venues.
 

England skipper Joe Root surpassed legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's record for most fifties in Test cricket during England's eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. Root remained unbeaten on 62 off 39 balls, hitting nine fours, as England chased down the target of 130 to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Root's Record-Breaking Feat

With his unbeaten half-century, Root now has 69 50s to his tally, moving past Tendulkar's 68. Shivnarine Chanderpaul has 66 fifties, followed by Allan Border, Rahul Dravid (63 each) and Ricky Ponting (62).

Edgbaston Milestone

Root also became the first batter to score more than 1,000 Test runs at Edgbaston. This is the 4th venue in England where he has crossed the 1,000-run mark, after Lord's, Manchester and The Oval. Root has 2,203 Test runs at Lord's, 1,128 at Manchester and 1,050 at The Oval. He is now in an elite group to achieve the 1,000-plus run milestone at four different venues after former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and Australian great Ricky Ponting.

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EnglandJoe RootPakistanEdgbastonRicky Ponting

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