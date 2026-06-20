Joe Root's Historic Milestone: Second To Reach 14,000 Test Runs

Joe Root he becomes only the second cricketer in Test history to surpass 14,000 runs, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive club of batting greats.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Joe Root becomes only the second player in Test cricket history to score over 14,000 runs.

Root achieved this significant milestone in his 302nd innings during the second Test against New Zealand.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is the only other cricketer to have surpassed 14,000 Test runs, holding the record with 15,921 runs.

Root, a cornerstone of England's batting, boasts an impressive average of 50.77 with 41 centuries.

The achievement occurred as England pursued a record 463-run target against New Zealand.

England’s Joe Root became only the second player in cricket's longest format to surpass 14,000 runs on Saturday, the fourth day of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval.

The stand-in captain, filling in for Ben Stokes, brought up the landmark in his 302nd innings. Indian great Sachin Tendulkar is the only other player to pass 14,000 runs, eventually notching up a staggering 15,921 in his career.

Root's Place Among Cricket Legends

Tendulkar reached the 14,000 mark slightly faster than Root, doing so in 279 innings.

Root, 36, has been a cornerstone of England’s test batting lineup since debuting against India in 2012. Widely regarded as one of the modern greats, he averages 50.77 in the format and has amassed 41 centuries and 66 half-centuries over the course of his career.

Meanwhile, England, who lead the three-match series 1-0, are chasing a target of 463, which would be a record run chase if they manage it.