Joburg Super Kings stay unstoppable as rain hands them top spot

Joburg Super Kings stay unstoppable as rain hands them top spot

January 17, 2025
January 17, 2025 11:16 IST

SA 20

IMAGE: The Super Kings moved to the top of the standings with 10 points. Photograph: Kind Courtesy SA 20/X

Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals secured two points each as the match between the two sides was abandoned due to heavy rain after the latter made 138 for 8 batting first here.

The Super Kings moved to the top of the standings with 10 points, while the Capitals are joint second with MI Cape Town on nine.

Earlier, the Joburg Super Kings spin trio -- Donnovan Ferreira (2/17; 3 overs), Moeen Ali (2/21; 4 overs) and Imran Tahir (1/17; 4 overs) -- proved to be a handful for the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers on Thursday.

 

This was even after the Super Kings rejigged their spin arsenal for the Jukskei derby.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was given a rest with former England double white-ball World Cup winner Moeen being handed his first match of Season 3.

Ferreira took the new ball in the Powerplay and enjoyed immediate success when he had the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught at point by Tahir off the third ball of the innings.

Moeen was introduced into the attack after the Poweplay and he too struck early in his spell when he clean bowled Capitals captain Rilee Rossouw.

With Will Jacks already back in the dugout, the Super Kings were in control as they reduced the Capitals to 52/3.

Kyle Verreynne attempted a fightback with a gritty 39 (31 balls, 6x4) and Liam Livingstone laboured to 22 off 30 balls before Jimmy Neesham tried to lift the scoring rate with 30 off 21 balls, but the JSK spin trio kept tightening the noose.

A feature of the Super Kings' performance in the field was captain Faf du Plessis' astute tactical awareness in the way he managed his spin bowlers and the timing of their introduction into the attack.

This played a large role in the Super Kings restricting the Capitals to just 138/8 before the heavens opened. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
